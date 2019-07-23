Alex Hales has one eye on T20 World Cup as he prepares for CPL

THE very first pick at the 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) draft was opening batsman Alex Hales who will be playing for the Barbados Tridents. Hales says he is really looking forward to turning out at the CPL for the first time.

“When I was picked it was incredible news. Barbados is probably one of the best places in the world for cricket, incredible ground and good atmosphere in the Caribbean.

It’s also a tournament I have never played in before and from what I’ve heard from players and coaches, the standard is really high and the atmosphere is brilliantl so it’s a great opportunity for me. I’m looking forward to it.”

When asked if playing in T20 tournaments around the world helps in terms of getting international recognition, Hales said the extremely high standard means that selectors have to take notice of performances in leagues like the CPL.

“I think the standard now for franchise cricket is just going through the roof, particularly with all the analysis and all the money that’s involved in it.

“You play with all sorts of different players from all sorts of countries and a few months later you find yourself playing against them; so these guys know your strengths, they know your weaknesses. So, the standard and drive to improve and work on your weaknesses and keep on top of your strengths is massive.

“I think it’s definitely something that national selectors look at or certainly should be looking at because the standard is fantastic.”