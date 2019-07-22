Winfer Gardens win first Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball title

WINFER Gardens Primary School stormed to their first title when the curtain came down on the Allister Munroe-organised AL Sport & Tour Promotions, National Sports Commission 22nd annual End of School Year Edward Cobenna Memorial Windball Cricket Champions Trophy at the National Gymnasium last Sunday evening.

In a thrilling final, the East Street school were able to chase down the needed target in a tense final over.

Winfer Gardens won the toss and invited West Ruimveldt to take first strike. Led by Jonathan Andries (32), Vikash Asram (22) and Omarian Cummings (12), West Ruimveldt were able to tally 81-2.

Winfer Gardens, led by Shane Prince, then reached 82-4 in the final over to win the title. West Ruimveldt helped the process by bowling the seven runs that Winfer Gardens needed as wides.

Prince scored 38, while R. Henry added 14.

The game proved a thriller on and off the playing area. According to the organiser, parents and supporters from both sides of the Gymnasium got involved in the game and at one stage, there was a pitch invasion.

Prior to the final, St. Pius Primary won the third-place title after an 18-run victory against last year’s third-place winners, Enterprise Primary School.

St. Pius batted first and scored 144-1 with Danesh Ramjawan blasting 13 sixes in a game-high 82, Josh Sharples only scored off the big shots as he belted eight sixes in a score of 48.

Enterprise reached 126-1 before the overs expired.

Atkinson led the attack with 58 (7x6s), while Moses Cordis added 48 (6x6s).

Sports Officer Neville Munroe said that the tournament would not have been possible without AL Sport & Tour Promotions, the National Sports Commission, Kia Enterprise and the parents and all of the students.