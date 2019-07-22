Persaud, Sukhram shine at Lusignan

AFTER two days of fierce battle, nine-time Male and Female Guyana Open Champions, Avinash Persaud and Christine Sukhram, emerged champions in the Lusignan Open Golf tournament.

In the Men’s category, the ‘A’ Flight, dubbed the championship flight, Persaud ended with a gross of 154 follow by Chandra Lekhraj (162); and Kassim Khan (163).

In the same flight, net winners were: Lekhraj (144); Khan (145); and Monnaf Arjune (147).

In the Men’s ‘B’ Flight, the gross winners were: 1st – George Bulkan (171), who was tied with 2nd placed William Walker (171). 3rd was Parmanand ‘Max’ Persaud (172).

In the same flight, net winners were: 1st – Haresh Tewari (139), tied with 2nd placed winner, Deoram Dinanauth (139); and 3rd – Patanjilee ‘Pur’ Persaud (140). Winner of the Day 1 Best Net in this flight was Haresh Tewari (66).

In the Men’s C Flight, the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners were the same in both gross and net scores. Winners were: 1st – Guillermo Escarraga (181/139); 2nd – Pope Emanuel London (192/150) and 3rd – Maxim Mangra (198/156).

Winner of the Day 1 Best Net in this Flight was Guillermo Escarraga (70).

On Day 1, Longest Drive was won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest the Pin by Monnaf Arjune. On Day 2, Longest Drive was again won by Avinash Persaud, and Nearest the Pin by Kevin Dinanauth.

In the Ladies Flight, the gross places were: 1st – Christine Sukhram (171); 2nd – Joaan Deo (184), and 3rd – Shanella London (187). For the same flight, the net places were: 1st – Sukhram (149); 2nd – Deo (157), and 3rd – London (158). Winner of the Ladies Best Net for Day 1 was Christine Sukhram (75).

After the presentation ceremony, the soft-spoken Sukhram, said “I felt I had the game when we started the second day, so I decided to just play safe; and so, I was able to win,”

Persaud explained. “Since I heard the Lusignan Open was going to be played, I determined that I would win it. I am convinced that there is no local player who matches my gross score at the moment, so I feel certain of winning any tournament where the winner is determined by the gross score,” he said.

Regrettably, Donald Sinclair, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, was unavailable for the day’s prize-giving ceremony. However, the Honourable Ronald Bulkan, Minister of Communities, willingly filled in to assist in the presentation of trophies to winners.

A special note of thanks was also given to the MACORP team headed by its CEO, Guillermo Escarraga, who has been the driving force behind the maintenance of the Golf Course. The Lusignan Golf Club’s distinct appreciation and sincere gratitude are expressed to Director-General, Dept of Tourism, Donald Sinclair, and the Department of Tourism of the Ministry of Business, for their ready and willing sponsorship, as well as for outstanding contributions received from MACORP/Guillermo Escarraga; ISG; BANKS DIH/Clifford Reis & Ramesh Dookhoo; ANSA MCAL/Troy Cadogan; BULKAN TIMBERS/George Bulkan; BRUSTERS/Paton George; OASIS CAFE/William Walker; MASSY/ Lekhnarine Shivraj; Nexgen Global/Nadia Kalika; Global Auto Spares/Hardeo ‘Curry’ Ganpat; Rommel Bhagwandin; Guyana Beverages Viva Water.