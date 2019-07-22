H&L Winners Connection rout Hi Stars 7-0 after Coomacka upset TOPP XX 2-1

By Joe Chapman

A shock 2-1 win by Coomacka FC over Topp XX and a crushing 7-0 triumph by Haynes and Lewis Winners Connection over Hi Stars highlighted play Sunday night when the Divine Entertainment Summer Super Cup football championship continued at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground in Linden.

The results have left the remaining round of play in the four groups of three in this twelve team tournament still undecided, as to which teams are definitely through at this stage ahead of qualification into the final four.

The first game was between the Coomacka Mines side which, in playing their first game, stopped Topp XX 2-1, after taking the initiative from the 1st minute of the game through Lionel Peters for a 1-0 score. However, Topp XX were able to level the scores as Shawn Daniels showed his class with a fine finish which came five minutes after the early set back in the 6th minute, for a 1-1 score-line.

The battle continued in this opening period between the two lowly rated teams and neither team was able to get the go ahead goal as lemon time came.

Second-half play saw some equal exchanges as the lesser known Coomacka did not give in to their opponents and were rewarded when, in the 85th minute, they separated themselves with the winning goal which was scored off the boot of Cassie Campbell, as the Mines team came away with a 2-1 victory in the end.

This means that after similar wins by Eagles United and Coomacka over Topp XX, they face-off tomorrow night to see which of the two will qualify out of Group C into the final four of this tournament.

The second game was a lopsided affair in favour of the higher ranked Winners Connection as they tore apart the challenge of their lesser known opponents who could not match their play. Shaquille Frank continued to show his scoring prowess with a brace in the 40th and 62nd minutes. This was initially triggered by the double-strikes off the boot of Errol Haynes in the 14th and 22nd minutes.

The other goals in the rout were singles from Akeem Caesar (42nd), Ravon Haynes (58th) and Malachi Todd (86th minute).

However, the Winners Connection have ended their outing with a win and a draw and are hoping that the clash between Capital FC and Hi Stars would not result in a larger margin of win for the more favoured Capital FC side, who played to a 1-1 draw, or perhaps hope for a small upset by the underdogs, Coomacka, come tomorrow night.