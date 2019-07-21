Seejattan sweeps GMR&SC National Race of Champions– wins for Vieira, King

ON a rain-hit Sunday at the South Dakota Circuit, Shan Seejattan picked up wins in the Sport Tuner and Group 2 events of the second National Race of Champions.

Seejattan, driving two Honda Civics, one each in the Sport Tuner and Group Two classes, snagged three wins in the former and two in the latter.

Elsewhere, there were superbike wins for Matthew Vieira as well as Lightweight bike wins for Terrance Clarke.

In the group four class, Andrew King picked up two wins from as many races while Danny Persaud picked up two wins in the group three.

Details in a subsequent edition.