Seaton kicks off Guyana’s participation in World Aquatics Championships with PB in 50M fly

LEON Seaton splashed off Guyana’s participation in the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships with a personal best in the 50M butterfly on Sunday (Saturday night Guyana time) in Gwangju, South Korea.

Seaton, the youngest of a three-swimmer team, clocked 28.54s.

The 15-year-old finished second in Heat 3; unfortunately, due to the high level of competition at the meet, he did not qualify for the semi-finals. Overall, he finished with a better time than 17 swimmers at the meet.

Prior to the swim, the teen’s best time in the 50M fly was 28.73s.

Beside Seaton, top senior swimmers, Andrew Fowler and Jamila Sanmoogan, are also at the meet, along with Chairman of GASA’s Technical Committee, Sean Baksh, who travelled as Manager/Coach, and GASA President, Ivan Persaud.

Persaud is at the Championships to attend the General Congress of FINA and other pertinent meetings.

Fowler, 23, who is attending the Spire Institute in Ohio, will swim the 100M freestyle and the 50M freestyle on July 24th and 26th (South Korea is 13 hours ahead of Guyana). Also, this week Sanmoogan, 22, who is on a scholarship in Colombia, will swim the 50M butterfly and the 50M freestyle, while Seaton will compete in the 50M backstroke.

Seaton, who got past swimmers from Sudan, Benin, Solomon Islands, Palau, Rwanda, Cameroon, Djibouti and Yemen in Heat 3 in the butterfly, was praised by his coach.

“His start was excellent, his reaction time was very good, he is ranked with the fastest starters,” Baksh told Chronicle Sport after the race.

“He will go far, he’s only 15 and he’s matching his skills with the best in the world.”