Full house at TT investors outreach

AROUND 200 business leaders in Trinidad and Tobago on Friday evening attended an investment outreach conference hosted by the Guyana High Commissioner to Trinidad, Cammie Ramsaroop, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in that country.

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo; Ministers Amna Ally, Raphael Trotman and David Patterson, along with Director General Joseph Harmon and Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, on Friday evening engaged with over 200 business leaders and investors at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. At the packed event, the Guyana team detailed investment opportunities here and outlined Guyana’s ‘Green State Development Strategy’ policy while extending a welcome to regional investors to Guyana.

Several plans for high-level visits to Guyana in the coming months were discussed.

Investors expressed profound confidence in the Guyanese economy and the prospects for exponential growth and development in the coming years. Trinidad and Tobago Minister of Energy, Hon. Franklin Khan, who spoke at the event, praised the coalition government for the heavy emphasis on human development, particularly investment in educating young people. “I want to compliment the Guyana Government for focusing on your human resources and educating the young people,” he said. Khan noted the impressive oil finds in Guyana’s deep waters and the phenomenal rate of discoveries, saying that it was at an unprecedented rate. He said that Guyana has the highest per capita reserves in the world, higher that even Saudi Arabia.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo, in his address, noted that Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago are practically family and have had a close bond over many years. Prime Minister Nagamootoo said that historically, Trinidadians have led the way in investing in Guyana and noted that there is already a solid group of Trinidadian core investors in Guyana’s economy.

For his part, Director General Harmon noted the decades of formal diplomatic relations and laid out the fundamentals of the ‘Green State Development Strategy’ as the foundation of Guyana’s economic drive. He advised the potential investors of the investment-friendly tax measures and assured that the coalition government was keen to engage with them to discuss mutually beneficial partnerships. Minister Amna Ally introduced the Guyana delegation and reiterated that Guyana was open for business and urged the investors to visit the land of many waters. The event was chaired by Dr. Aubrey Armstrong and organised by the Guyana High Commissioner to Trinidad, Cammie Ramsaroop.

Following the formal programme, the investors engaged in one-on-one discussions with the prime minister, ministerial team, Director General Harmon and Georgetown Mayor, Urban Narine. Keen interest was expressed in investment in the oil and gas, hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and other sectors. A five minute video highlighting Guyana’s attractiveness as an investment destination was also unveiled at the event.