West Ruimveldt Primary move into windball final

AFTER 14 years, West Ruimveldt Primary School will return to the final of the Allister Munroe-organised Al Sport and Tour Promotions/National Sports Commission/22nd End of School Year Edward Cobenna Memorial Primary Schools Windball Cricket Champions Trophy tournament.

The championship battle against Winfer Gardens Primary is set for this evening at the National Gymnasium.

Action bowls off between St Pius Primary and Enterprise Primary in the third place battle at 17:30hrs.

In their semi-final battle against West Ruimveldt Primary, St Pius won the toss and opted to take first strike. Led by Danesh Ramjeawan, who clobbered seven sixes in a score of 46 and Jamal Williams who finished with 36, St Pius reached 106-1.

West Ruimveldt in reply stormed to 112-0, with Omarian Cummings exploding with 11 sixes in a top score of 70. Vikash Asram added 15.

Earlier in the week, Winfer Gardens won the toss against Enterprise and decided to bowl first in semi-final one.

Enterprise tallied 109, with Moses Cordis hitting five fours and eight sixes in an unbeaten 68, while Winfer Gardens replied with 113-2. Shane Prince led the attack with 64.

Trophies will be presented to the top four teams this evening.