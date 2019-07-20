Stage set for GMR&SC second National Race of Champions

The stage is set for today’s hosting of the second National Race of Champions, organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC).

According to GMR&SC president Rameez Mohamed, all systems are in place for the event.

“We have washed the track because we know it was a bit dirty in some sections and we’ve also done some track preparation ahead of the event.”

“All the necessary safety procedures, including marshals and medical teams, have also been procured by the club for this event and I think we have dotted all our ‘i’s and crossed our ‘t’s.”

“We want to get going right off the bat with the MOTUL time attack. That’s new so fans are going to want to come early and ensure they see that.”

He noted that there are also some last- minute competitors who registered late into the night, putting the total to over 50 competitors.

Those include the return of the 125cc lightweight bikes as well as the larger more, defined superbikes.

Apart from that, the regular street and sport tuner classes along with groups one through four are expected.

Admission for children is $500 and adults $1 000.

The event will see support from E-Networks, Tropical Shipping, BM Soat Auto Sales, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Miracle Optical, Choke Gas Station, Special Auto, Prem’s Electrical, Nexus Machine Shop, Blue Spring Water, Motor Trend, Ramchand Auto Spares, Power Line Automotive, Motul Oil and KGM Security.

Race time is 09:00hrs with gates opening at 07:00hrs