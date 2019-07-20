QC finish 10th, Business School 15th in Sir Garfield Sobers Cricket

A TOUGH final week of battle for Queen’s College and a win by Business School in their last match propelled the Guyanese schools to 10th and 15th positions respectively, when their campaign in the 2019 Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket competition concluded on Friday in Barbados.

Queen’s College, who looked solid after week one, with two wins and two no-results, lost four consecutive clashes, while Business School won two games in their second week after failing to register a win in week one.

CREDITABLE PERFORMANCE

QC coach Mark Harper was satisfied with his team’s performance.

The former national cricketer/coach said that despite the lack of turf preparation (due to rain), the boys were competitive in most of their games.

“I think it was a creditable performance. They showed a lot of improvement from last year.”

According to the experienced coach, although the team should have won at least two more games in the tournament, the side stepped up.

“I think QC need to build on this performance. With a bit more development and exposure, I think the team can become much better.”

SENSATIONAL ROSS



In their final game, a battle for ninth position in the 17-team event, QC went down by three wickets to 360 Cricket Academy.

QC batted first and tallied 140-9 from their allotted 40 overs. Vickash Jaikaran led the attack with 37, while skipper Navindra Persaud added 22 and Idris Allen 17 not out.

In reply, left-arm orthodox bowler Gary Ross brought the Guyanese school back into the game after spinning his way to 6-24, but Cricket Academy were able to reach the required target in 38.1 overs.

Meanwhile the Business School ended on a high after they defeated Queen’s Park Club (T&T) by 17 runs in a low-scoring clash.

Business School batted first and reached 84 before they were bowled out in 26 overs.

Only Ushardeva Balgobin (17) and Tathesh Shivrattan (10) reached double figures.

In reply, Stephan Wilson finished with 4-20 while fellow spinner Shivrattan took 3-24 to bowl out the Trinidadian side for 67 in 28.5 overs.