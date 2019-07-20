Persaud downplays Group three battle

DRIVER Danny Persaud has played down the Group three battle that is expected to unfold today at the second round of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club’s National Race of Champions.

Persaud, who pilots the blue ‘buy me auto sales’ Mazda Miata spoke to the media yesterday, saying, “I feel good, it’s been a long time since we haven’t had a late Saturday night running behind racecars.”

The car has been ready for a while now. All we needed to do is dust the cobwebs off, charge the batteries and we are ready to go racing.”

When asked about the battle looming today in the Group three class, the former Group three champion said, “Yeah, I know there are some pretty quick guys in my group, noteworthy Vishok Persaud and the Lotus but we aren’t worried. We have our ducks in a row and we have what it takes.”

He also thanked his sponsors

“Racing this meet wouldn’t be possible without my sponsors ExxonMobil, STAG Beer and Buy Me Auto Sales, so I have to say a huge shout out to them.”

Today’s meet begins at 09:00hrs with the Motul Time attack.