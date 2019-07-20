New Campbellville, East Ruimveldt Girls advance to final

NEW Campbellville Secondary will face East Ruimveldt in the final of the female segment of the 2019 ExxonMobil Schools Football tournament.

During yesterday’s semi-finals, the two finalists took vastly different paths.

On pitch one it was a battle of skills when the eventual winners Campbellville stitched in the first goal, compliments of Breanna Solomon in the 17th minute.

Solomon returned in the 25th minute to make it two goals, leaving fans to believe that the game was over at that point.

However, Shania East in the 39th minute brought the game back to life with a stunning goal as the Charlestown side seemed to be making a resurgence.

Shoiana Adams in the 45th quickly restored the two-goal advantage with New Campbellville’s third in the 45th minute before East narrowed the margin to one goal with a last-ditch 50th minute strike.

Charlestown could not register that equalising goal before the whistle went.

In the other game, it was easy sailing for East Ruimveldt who breezed by Tucville, 2-0.

Keasha Jones in the 15th and Shaqwana Wright, (46th) were the scorers in the match as the two teams prepare to meet next Saturday.

Meanwhile up to press time, there were no results for the male quarterfinals.