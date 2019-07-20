Lady Jags down St Lucia 2-0 to stay undefeated

… Guyana to face Suriname tonight

GOALS from Tiandi Smith and Nailah Rowe on either side of the half were enough for Guyana to down St Lucia 2-0 to remain undefeated in Group A of the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Championship Qualifiers.

The Lady Jags, as they are more popularly known, will play Suriname today from 16:00hrs in their final game of the competition.

Playing at the National Track and Field Centre, Smith, in front of her home crowd, scored a sensational goal in the 19th minute, while Rowe netted in the 73rd minute for Guyana to end St Lucia’s unbeaten run in Group A.

The Lady Jags defeated Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, along with St Lucia; all by a 2-0 score line and two different scorers in each win.

Guyana now sit atop Group A on nine points from three games and are the only team to not concede a goal so far.

Meanwhile Suriname won their first game of the competition with a 5-1 drubbing of Antigua and Barbuda.

Ortgea Riley scored all of her country’s goals while Tyanna Simon scored theirs in the 44th minute. (Rawle Toney)