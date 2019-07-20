GTTA Benefits from ITTF Equipment Grant

THE Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) on Friday cleared from the Muneshwar’s wharf a quantity of table tennis equipment, which will aid in its developmental and decentralisation efforts.

The equipment was received from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) as a part of ITTF’s global programme to assist with the development of the sport in Guyana.

The grant includes: Six Stag 1000 DX competition tables; six clip-on table tennis nets; six scorecards; 80 STAG Elite beginners racquets; 4.5 gross of STAG One Star plastic training balls and two gross of STAG and Three Star plastic competition balls.

The grant was provided, based on the GTTA proposal for development and decentralisation of the sport in Guyana and active engagement of the ITTF programmes

The grant will significantly impact the development efforts of the GTTA, allowing for the expansion of programmes in areas of athletic training, talent identification and selection, competition, club development coordinated national team training and other key areas.

In a release to the media, GTTA president Godfrey Munroe said; “This fits in with our strategic plan, which is to have programmes for all levels of players throughout the year; to provide equity and access to more players across Guyana and as a platform for sustainable development for the sport, in addition to assisting the association with its capitalisation efforts as we seek to grow the sport, acquire a home for the sport as a key sustainable pillar.”.

“Further the grant positively impacts the decentralisation efforts of the association. Our strategic plan is to host and take national competitions and training camps to the rural areas as part of developing the sport. (We want) to provide competition tables to Regions such as Berbice, Linden and Bartica with a vision of gradually building capacity in the regions so as to allow the Steering Committees in these areas to host domestic and national tournaments and training programmes”.

Munroe stated; “As GTTA president, and behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish to extend my appreciation to the efforts of ITTF Latin American Development Officer, Mr Carlos Esnard; ITTF Development Officer Ramon Ortega Montes, LATTU and CRTTF for lobbying for Guyana to benefit from the grant, based on the GTTA advocacy”.

“The GTTA would also like to extend gratitude to Minister within the Ministry of Education, Dr George Norton, for facilitating the tax waivers, and the staff of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) and Mr Gavin Lowe for expediting and assisting with the clearance of the table tennis equipment.”