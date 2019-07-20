Dozens benefit from youth table tennis camp in Linden

FORTY-SIX youngsters benefitted from beginner and intermediate levels training when Ministry of Education, Unit of Allied Arts, Guyana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) and Linden Table Tennis Committee held its fifth annual Table Tennis Summer Camp this month at the Mackenzie High School auditorium.

The two-week camp, which concluded on Friday, had targetted children between six years and 18 years old.

According to organiser Shavin Greene, the objective of the camp was to foster the development of the sport, by teaching the basic techniques to beginners and fine-tuning the techniques of intermediate players.

One such player was Ebo McNeil, who recently placed second at the National Pre-Cadet Championships.

The ITTF Level One coach and course conductor added that the participants, who were a mixture of Lindeners and youngsters from Georgetown on holiday, learnt about coordination, balancing, stance grip rules and numerous other technical elements of the game.

Players were given a chance to showcase their skills on the final day, by participating in a fun competition.

Of the 46, three of the participants were from Linden Special School, which is located in Mackenzie.

The camp, which was part sponsored by Roger Bishop, was consistent with the mandate of the GTTA of decentralising the sport.