Dhoni to miss India tour of West Indies

(BBC) – FORMER India captain MS Dhoni will miss a tour of the West Indies – to join up with his army regiment instead.

The wicketkeeper-batsman is an honorary lieutenant colonel of a reserve force called the Territorial Army in India.

Following increased speculation about his future, the 2011 World Cup winner is now set to spend the majority of the next two months with his regiment.

“MS Dhoni is not retiring from cricket right now,” said a senior Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official.

“He has made himself unavailable for the tour of the West Indies as he will be spending two months with his paramilitary regiment,” the official told PTI.

The 38-year-old veteran of 350 one-day internationals struggled for form as India went out of the World Cup in the semi-finals.

He retired from Test cricket in 2014.

It is reported that Dhoni revealed his decision to Indian cricket’s governing body before today’s selection committee meeting.

The upcoming tour begins on August 3.