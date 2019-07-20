Construction worker electrocuted in Stewartville

A 36-year-old construction worker was electrocuted on Friday after coming into contact with 220 volts Guyana Power Light (GPL) wire on a nearby lamp post at the Stone Depot located at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Dead is Carl Benjamin of Anna Catherina, WCD.

Reports indicate that Benjamin climbed a concrete wall which was about one foot away from a newly-constructed area when he came into contact with the 220 volts (GPL) wire on a nearby lamp post.

He was electrocuted and became motionless and an alarm was raised and efforts were made to render assistance which proved futile. Personnel from the Fire Department and GPL were summoned to remove Benjamin’s motionless body from the wire.

The construction worker received burns to his left side face and shoulder. His body was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were also summoned at the scene as investigations continue.