Sukhram backing on abilities to perform

DESPITE her absence from the golf course for over eight months, top female golfer Christine Sukhram is backing her abilities to perform at this weekend’s Lusignan Open Golf tournament.

The nine-time Guyana Open Golf winner was missing from the game due to some personal reasons. She is expected to face a stiff challenge.

“Yes, I have been out of the game for some time but I am backing my abilities, which will certainly take desire, concentration and determination in order to come out on top,” she said.

Undoubtedly one of the best golfers locally, the 30-year-old is fully aware of the challenges she is expected to face from former Guyana Open women’s champions Shanella Webster and Dr Joaan Deo, along with Anasha Ally, Errin Mitchell, Kari Emhling and Eureka Giddings.

“As you know this tournament will be a prelude to the national tournament later down in the year, since it will be a gross tournament as the national one. So I am looking forward to showcase my skills and, having said that, I am ready for the challenge,” the motivated golfer said.

She added, “I had some priorities to take care of and I have been out of the golf scene for a while, but I am glad to be back playing at the club. As you know that is where I started out, and my father was the one who taught me the game when I was young. So I am really looking forward to playing and having fun with the rest of the players.

“I am sure it will it will be exciting and also competitive. It’s my first tournament for the year with almost no practice but I trust my abilities to perform at my best.”

Meanwhile, information reaching Chronicle Sports revealed that over 60 of the country’s top golfers will be in action on the nine-hole course, with keen rivalry in the Championship Flight (0-9 handicap), B Flight (10-18), C Flight (19-28).

Avinash Persaud is the reigning male champion who, during an exclusive interview with this reporter on Thursday, has signalled his intention to retain his title.