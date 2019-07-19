Night two of G/town Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship on tonight

ALL roads will lead to the Berlin tarmac tonight when the second night of the group stage in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship kicks off.

The young LA Ballers take on John Street at 19:00hrs in the opening match, with Tiger Bay facing Albouystown-B at 19:30hrs and Alexander Village taking on Albouystown-B at 20:00hrs.

In the fourth fixture, Back Circle will match skills with Rising Stars from 20:30hrs, while Leopold Street engage Future Stars at 21:00hrs and North East face-off with Sophia from 21:30hrs.

The final two matches of the night will put Sparta Boss against Charlotte Street from 22:00hrs and defending champions Gold is Money versus Broad Street at 22:30hrs.

The group stage which will last for three nights will end on July 26. The top two finishers from each pool will advance to the quarterfinal round and subsequent semi-finals on July 27. The grand finale is pegged for August 3.

The eight teams who fail to advance from the group round will contest the Guinness Plate Championship.

Winner of the event will collect $500 000 and the championship trophy, with the second-, third- and fourth- place finishers copping $300 000, $200 000 and $100 000 respectively with the corresponding trophy.

They will also earn an automatic berth in the National Championship in August.

To date Beacons (Bartica Champions), Melanie-B (East Coast Demerara winners), Brothers United (West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winners), Trafalgar (Berbice champions) and High Rollers (Linden champions) have secured automatic berths to the national championship. Below features the complete fixtures for the group matches.

Today Berlin tarmac

(1) LA Ballers vs John Street – 19:00hrs

(2) Tiger Bay vs Albouystown-A – 19:30hrs

(3) Alexander Village vs Albouystown-B – 20:00hrs

(4) Back Circle vs Rising Stars – 20:30hrs

(5) Leopold Street vs Future Stars – 21:00hrs

(6) North East vs Sophia – 21:30hrs

(7) Sparta Boss vs Charlotte St – 22:00hrs

(8) Gold is Money vs Broad Street – 22:30hrs

Friday (July 26) National Cultural Centre

(1)Alexander Village vs Charlotte St – 19:00hrs

(2)Broad Street vs John Street – 19:30hrs

(3)Albouystown – A vs Future Stars – 20:00hrs

(4)Sophia vs Rising Stars – 20:30hrs

(5)LA Ballers vs Gold is Money – 21:00hrs

(6)Leopold Street vs Tiger Bay – 21:30hrs

(7)North East vs Back Circle – 22:00hrs

(8)Sparta Boss vs Albouystown-B – 22:30hrs