House-to-House will go on

…GECOM has confirmed it will proceed with new registration tomorrow

The Guyana Elections Commission has confirmed that commencing tomorrow, Saturday 20, 2019 it will embark on House-to-House Registration.

In a statement GECOM says the countrywide exercise is in keeping with a decision of the Commission on 19th February 2019 and in accordance with Order No. 25 of 2019 dated 11th June 2019. “Registration is a legal requirement according to the National Registration Act, Chapter 19:08 and therefore all eligible persons are mandated to register. House-to-House registration is a new registration exercise and therefore all eligible persons must register even if they were previously registered,” GECOM asserted.

According to the commission upon conclusion of this exercise, a new National Register of Registrants Database (NRRDB) which is reflective of the current Guyanese population will be created. Subsequently, the Official List of Electors (OLE) will be extracted for the purpose of conducting General and Regional Elections.

“Guyanese citizens by birth, descent, naturalization or registration, 14 years and older by 31st October 2019 or a citizen of a Commonwealth country living in Guyana for a period of no less than one year preceding the qualifying date are all eligible for registration,” GECOM stated. It has urged residents to have the relevant documents required for registration ready and be on the lookout for GECOM’s Registration Officials in their area.

These documents include an original Birth Certificate, a Valid Passport, Naturalisation Certificate, Certificate of Registration, Adoption Certificate and Deed Poll or Marriage Certificate (if applicable).

“For the purpose of this exercise, each eligible person will only be registered where he/she resides. Residences include dwelling places such as homes, residential institutions such as hospices and homes for youth and the elderly. Registration will not be done at GECOM Registration Offices.”

While the Commission is undertaking the registration exercise, concurrent operational activities for the preparations of General and Regional Elections are underway. For more information, persons can visit the GECOM’s website at www.gecom.org.gy, email pro@gecom.org.gy, follow Guyana Elections Commission on facebook or call 225-0277-9 or 223-9653.