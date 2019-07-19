Hope for Berbice youths

…as 15 tap cash grants under Citizen Security Strengthening Programme

FIFTEEN youths from various communities along the Corentyne Coast, in Region Six, were given an opportunity to develop their entrepreneurial skills as they benefitted from cash grants through the Citizen Security Strengthening Programme (CSSP) facilitated by Entrepreneurial Skills Training, of the Small Business Bureau.

The disbursement of the grants was done on Thursday morning at the Humanitarian Building, Babu Jaan. The Programme targets youths between the ages of 16-25 from communities affected by a high rate of crime. Those selected completed a 12-week entrepreneurial training and based on their proposed business plan, those eligible received US$1500 to start or expand their businesses.

Speaking to the media, Project Coordinator-Entrepreneurial Skills Training, SBB Portia Dodson-Sami, explained that the SBB was contracted by the Citizens Security Strengthening Programme to train 200 youths across the country in entrepreneurship, specifically youths from Communities in Regions 3,4,5,6 and 10, with a vision to increase their human and social capacity through skill training and other initiatives.

“The attention is to decrease crime by targeting persons from communities with high levels of crime, so youths are selected from communities…at the end of that training, they have to prepare a business plan and based on the business plan – the grant is for persons to start up their business so they can become gainfully employed”.

Dodson-Sami related that this is the first batch of persons to benefit and a second batch is currently being trained in New Amsterdam. A similar exercise was done simultaneously in Region 4, where grants were given to twenty-one young budding entrepreneurs. In total, approximately $11M in grants was distributed in Regions 4 and 6 on Thursday.

Amy Ramjit, 24, of Hampshire Village, was among the beneficiary. The self-employed young lady, who is a hairstylist and cake decorator, said the project has made a powerful impact on her life. She said because of the training and grant received, she can now operate her business in a professional manner and at the same time enhance her skills.

“It’s a huge impact for me because, before this programme, I could not have able to afford it financially, but thanks for the opportunity given; was a huge weight lifted off my shoulder. I learnt how to operate a business. After being a part of the programme, I can say I have learned of ways to improve those areas.

I have a source of income which I can sustain myself and set an example to persons in my community, showing that I can persevere and challenge myself to be whatever I want to be, and with the right of amount of support anything is possible”.