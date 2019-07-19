DEMLIFE celebrates 26 years with special offers on insurance packages

DEMERARA Fire and General Insurance Company officially launched its three months of promotional activities on Thursday, as the company celebrates 26 years of existence.

The promotion, which started July 1, 2019 will end on September 30, 2019 and will give members of the public the opportunity to become customers of the company, while receiving discounts.

Customers will also be given the opportunity to win a trip to Trinidad and Tobago, one Samsung cellular phone or an Amazon Fire Tablet. The winners will be announced at the end of September, 2019.

For persons looking to switch from another insurance company to Demerara Fire and General Insurance Company, discounts will be given on whatever they currently pay to their insurance companies.

At a press conference, Clarence Perry, Executive Manager for Demerara Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited, indicated that the business landscape in Guyana is rapidly changing with the emergence of the oil and gas sector, and as such, Guyana Fire and General Insurance Company would like to be in the position to take advantage of the opportunities, while providing service to the business community.

Perry noted that the company offers very competitive products with significant benefits attached such as, road side services, female, loyalty and baby-on-board discounts.

He added, “We also have benefits such as road rescue and vehicle replacements where if your vehicle is down the company would provide you with a vehicle so that you don’t have to suffer the consequences of not having a vehicle to use. We also have fleet discounts, you have two or more vehicles with us, we have any other line of business you have with the Demerara Fire or Life, and you get a discount for that also.”

Manager of Guyana Fire and General Insurance Company, Asha Ojha, stated that the registration process is very simple, and clients will receive their claims as long the requirements are satisfied.

“We are a customer-driven company, so in that light, we place great emphasis on customer satisfaction, so we tailor our products to be highly competitive and we try to meet every costumer to their individual need. So we do not just fit you into a box, we would be with you one-on-one and try to provide you with exactly what you expect your insurance to do for you,” Ojha explained.

In addition, the insurance company will be reintroducing its liability insurance package, which will be under marine and aviation, and personal accident reliability insurance. Under liability the company provides product, employer, fidelity, group, personal accidents liability, among other insurance policies.