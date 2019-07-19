Corporate Guyana rallies behind ‘Lady Jags’

AS the National Women’s footballers continue their steady performance in Group A of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship Qualifiers at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora, four corporate partners have also been steady in their support of the team.

The long-standing partners of the Guyana Football Federation – Impressions Branding, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Power Producers Inc. and MVP Sports – have made both monetary and product contributions to promote the tournament and offset related costs.

Impressions Branding, which has contributed to the tournament’s awareness via the production of a tournament billboard and banner, said women empowerment and the promotion of sports are among their key areas of interest.

“Impressions is pleased to be in full support of the Guyana Football Federation’s U-20 Lady Jags team as a brand sponsor,” said Impression’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Sukhlal.

“The team hopes to promote the importance of women empowerment all across Guyana. Impressions, with its 25-years of branding experience has always been in support of the sports industry and sees this as a new and equal opportunity for growth in the football arena.”

The other three GFF partners have also signalled their interest in the promotion of the sport of football and more so female involvement. The CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers is being held from July 1 to 21.

Guyana have been placed in Group A along with Bermuda, Antigua and Barbuda, Suriname and St Lucia. According to CONCACAF, following this qualifying leg of the tournament, the top two finishers of Group A and B will advance to the knockout stage of the final competition.

They will then be joined by the top three finishers of the other groups to advance to the knockout stage of the competition:

Group C: United States, Honduras, Dominican Republic, Cuba.

Group D: Mexico, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico.

Group E: Canada, Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador.

Group F: Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Cayman Islands.