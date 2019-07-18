New Japan Ambassador to Guyana accredited

PRESIDENT David Granger commended the over 50 years of friendly relations between Guyana and Japan, on Wednesday, at the Ministry of the Presidency, as he accepted the letters of credence from Tatsuo Hirayama, accrediting him as the new non-resident Ambassador from the State of Japan to Guyana.

Both President Granger and Ambassador Hirayama highlighted the many areas of cooperation between the two countries, indicating their anticipation for the continued great relations. “We have maintained good relations on the basis of mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for international law and treaties and the maintenance of international peace and security,” the Guyanese leader said.

President Granger assured Hirayama of the government’s “full support” as he fulfilled his mandate. Guyana and Japan established diplomatic relations on June 11, 1967.

“Guyana looks forward to enhancing our bilateral and multilateral relations and anticipates the strengthening of our relations through the execution of your duties as Ambassador of Japan to Guyana,” the President told Hirayama.

Just last year, Guyana and Japan enhanced cooperation with the signing of a US$16,500,000 grant agreement between Guyana and the Japan International Cooperation Agency for a project called the “Introduction of Renewable Energy and the Improvement of Power System in Guyana”, which aims at introducing renewable energy to Georgetown and improving the power supply system in the city.

“This project is consistent with our country’s ‘Green State Development Strategy’. Guyana welcomes continued collaboration in agriculture, capacity building, infrastructural development, renewable energy and the continued global effort to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change to which our states are vulnerable,” President Granger noted.

Over the years, Guyana and Japan have maintained close cooperation in various areas including energy, fisheries, utility and grassroots human exchange, which Hirayama highlighted during his speech. Ambassador Hirayama expressed gratitude to Guyana for the “invaluable support” the country has extended to Japan in international fora such as the United Nations.

“Our continued cooperation is testament to the positive relations Japan and Guyana have enjoyed since the formal establishment of our diplomatic ties over fifty years ago. As global partners our two countries share common interests, face common challenges and uphold common fundamental values, such as democracy, human rights, international peace and security and the rule of law,” he said.

Ambassador Hirayama shared that he not only hopes to contribute to the continuation of these great relations, but hopes to do his best to strengthen ties. “It will indeed be an honour to serve as Ambassador of Japan to the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, and I am firmly resolved to do my best to fulfill my important mission, thus deepening mutual understanding as well as people-to-people exchange between Japan and Guyana,” he said.

“I sincerely hope to develop our bilateral relations to the next level with Your Excellency’s kind help and the generous support of the people of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. I humbly request for your valuable cooperation and guidance to help ensure the deepening of ties between our two countries.”

Ambassador Hirayama also took the opportunity to praise Guyana’s up-and-coming oil and gas industry. “I take this opportunity to congratulate your government on realising the development of the country’s burgeoning oil and gas industry,” he said.

Also present at the accreditation ceremony of Ambassador Hirayama was Guyana’s Attorney General, Basil Williams SC, and Director-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Audrey Jardine-Waddell.