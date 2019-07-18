GPF prepared for elections, says top cop

COMMISSIONER of Police, Leslie James, said the Guyana Police Force (GFP) is fully prepared for the hosting of general elections whenever the announcement is made.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) recently issued consequential declarations and orders in two sets of cases from Guyana.

The cases have to do with the appointment of the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) and a no-confidence vote passed last December in the Guyana National Assembly.

Regarding the first case, the CCJ urged that, as a matter of the greatest public importance, “the President and the Leader of the Opposition should, as soon as possible, embark upon and conclude the process of appointing a new GECOM Chairman.”

Since the court’s decision, the chairman of GECOM voluntarily submitted his resignation.

On the consolidated matters concerning the no-confidence motion, the CCJ noted that there is clear guidance in Article 106 of Guyana’s Constitution on what should happen next.

The court stated: “Upon the passage of a vote of no-confidence, the Article requires the resignation of the Cabinet, including the President. The Article goes on to state, among other things, that notwithstanding its defeat, the government shall remain in office and that an election shall be held within three months, or such longer period as the National Assembly shall by resolution supported by not less than two-thirds of the votes of all the elected members of the National Assembly determine.”