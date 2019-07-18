Bayliss to coach IPL’s Sunrisers Hyderabad after Ashes

(REUTERS) – Sunrisers Hyderabad have hired England’s World Cup-winning coach Trevor Bayliss ahead of the 2020 season, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise said yesterday.

Bayliss, 56, whose national team contract ends in September, had been linked with multiple IPL franchises by the Indian media since overseeing England’s successful 2019 World Cup campaign.

“Trevor Bayliss … has been appointed head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad,” the IPL team said in a statement.

“Trevor has already won two IPL trophies with KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) and has also won the Big Bash League and Champions League with Sydney Sixers.

“He’s a proven winner and we feel that his successful track record will be ideal in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad forward.”

Bayliss replaces Australian compatriot Tom Moody, who guided Hyderabad to the IPL title in 2016 and led the team to five playoff appearances in seven seasons.

Bayliss’ will take charge of England for the last time as they look to reclaim the Ashes on home soil against Australia, with the first Test starting on August 1 at Edgbaston.