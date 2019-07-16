Popular mechanic found with ‘rapid fire’ rifle

Police on Sunday evening arrested a popular motorcycle mechanic who was found with a ‘large’ automatic rapid-fire rifle on Sunday night at the Soesdyke Linden Highway.

Reports are that the 32-year-old man , who lives in Kitty in the city, was arrested after he discharged several rounds in the air at a creek on the highway.

The man was taken to the Brickdam Police station and he was expected to be charged with unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition as well as discharging a loaded firearm.

Police have been tight-lipped on the issue.