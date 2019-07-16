Four names cleared to be on GECOM chair list

…President, Opposition Leader to continue search for other two tomorrow

President David Granger accompanied by Mr Joseph Harmon, Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency met this afternoon with Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo along with Mr Irfaan Ali, to discuss the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission.

It was agreed: 1. that from the list of five names shortlisted by the working group, four were found not unacceptable to the President; and as part of the hammering-out process, the two names suggested by the President and others as may be necessary, will be discussed further.

The parties agreed to continue meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, 2019.07.17.