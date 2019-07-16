BREAKING: Woman shot, man shoots self at Norton Street

Police are investigating a shooting incident in which a man shot his partner at Norton Street in the city, before taking his own life.

Reports are that around 1100hrs today, the woman, who has been identified as Faith Thompson, was seen running out of a house with bloodstains.She told persons at the scene that the man, called ‘Daniel’ , had shot himself.

She was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. Persons in the area related that two weeks ago the couple has heated exchanges over their relationship.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This story will be updated.