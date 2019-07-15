West Coast Warriors storm to ninth consecutive win

THE West Coast Warriors’ dominance in the 30-over Commonwealth Cricket League in New York continued on Sunday with victory number nine.

The unbeaten side, made up of local and overseas-based Guyanese, demolished Horizon Cricket Club by nine wickets at 73rd Park.

Horizon CC batted first and scored 110-9 in a match reduced to 25 overs.

Anil Sookdeo led the Warriors’ attack with 3-7, while Chanderpaul Persaud nabbed 2-25.

Anwar Khan led Horizon CC with 23 runs.

In reply, Zeeburg Sports Club cricketer, Yutesh Avi Dhanpaul exploded with the bat. The all-rounder slammed a 14-ball unbeaten 50 to help the Warriors to a quick win. Batting at three, Dhanpaul scored five fours and four sixes to ensure the side reached 111-1 in 12.4 overs.

Jetendra Kishore added 25 unbeaten runs.

Balbinder Shivpersaud, another Zeeburg cricketer, was the only batsman dismissed. The opener, who had scored six consecutive half centuries prior to this clash, finished with 28.