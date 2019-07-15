St. Louis’ double helps St Lucia sink Bermuda 2-1

BERMUDA, considered as one of Caribbean’s strongest women’s football sides, went down 2-1 to St Lucia for their second defeat in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship Qualifiers.

The result for St Lucia saw them picking up their second win of the Group A matches, following a nail-biting 4-3 win over Suriname on the opening night.

Watched by a vocal crowd at the National Track and Field Centre, Krystan St Louis scored both goals in quick succession; first in the 10th minute, and then three minutes later (13th minute) as the St Lucians picked up what seemed like an easy three points.

Substitute Ryley Simmons scored Bermuda’s lone goal of the evening in the 87th minute.

Guyana, who had defeated Bermuda 2-0 on Saturday last, were in action last evening against Antigua and Barbuda and up to press time of this report, the Guyanese girls were up 1-0.The goal coming from the captain Brianne Desa..

(More details in tomorrow’s edition).