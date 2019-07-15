Guinness GT group stage to start on Friday night

FOLLOWING two pulsating nights of eliminators in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Championship, the group stage will officially commence this Friday (July 19) at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac.

After starting out with 32 teams, the 16 eliminator winners have been divided into four groups of four.

According to tournament coordinator– Three Peat Promotions, “The impending group stage might be the most competitive in the history of the event as several teams have already displayed their championship quality and aspirations during the elimination round.”

They further said, “We envisage a highly-competitive group round where any of the teams can progress to the quarter-final stage due to their quality. The fans will certainly be treated to pulsating action.”

The round-robin stage will also be hosted on Saturday (July 20) and July 26. The top two finishers from each section will advance to the quarter-finals and the subsequent semi-final rounds.

Winners of the event will collect $500,000 and the championship trophy, with the second, third and fourth place finisher copping $300,000, $200,000 and $100,000 respectively and the corresponding trophy.

They will also automatically seal a place in the National Championship in August.

To date, Beacons [Bartica Champion], Melanie-B [East Coast Demerara winner], Brothers United [West Demerara/East Bank Demerara winner], Trafalgar [Berbice champion] and High Rollers [Linden champion] are the teams to have secured automatic berths to the national championship.

Below features the group assignments and complete fixtures for the group stage

Group-A

Gold is Money

Broad Street

LA Ballers

John Street

Group-B

Sparta Boss

Albouystown-B

Alexander Village

Charlotte Street

Group-C

Leopold Street

Tiger Bay

Future Stars

Albouystown-A

Group-D

North East La Penitence

Back Circle

Sophia

Rising Stars

Fixtures:

Friday

(1)North East vs Rising Stars

(2)Charlotte St vs Albouystown-B

(3)LA Ballers vs Broad Street

(4)Leopold Street vs Albouystown-A

(5)Tiger Bay vs Future Stars

(6)Gold is Money vs John Street

(7)Back Circle vs Sophia

(8)Sparta Boss vs Alexander Village

Saturday

(1)LA Ballers vs John Street-19:00hrs

(2)Tiger Bay vs Albouystown-A-19:30hrs

(3)Alexander Village vs Albouystown-B-20:00hrs

(4)Back Circle vs Rising Stars-20:30hrs

(5)Leopold Street vs Future Stars-21:00hrs

(6)North East vs Sophia-21:30hrs

(7)Sparta Boss vs Charlotte St-22:00hrs

(8)Gold is Money vs Broad Street-22:30hrs