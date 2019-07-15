Five charged with murder of money-changer, daughter

In a tension filled courtroom at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court on Monday afternoon,five men were charged with the murder of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) money-changer, Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arian Latchman.

The men appeared before Magistrate Alicia George and were remanded to prison.

The men are-Mark Rufino called ‘Mark’, age 25 yrs, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo, Paul Chan called ‘Long Hair’ or ‘Anthony’, age 37, a conductor of 10 Dennis Street Sophia East Coast Demerara,Troy Abrams called ‘Troy ‘ or ‘Rastaman’, age 44, a vendor of Middle Street Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Lloyd Sadloo, age 37 ,self employed of 220 Mocha Arcadia, EBD and Sean Thomas ‘Yankee’, age 41, an electrician of 59 William Street Kitty.

Particulars of the charge are that the quintet murdered the Latchmans in the course of or in the furtherance of robbery, committed on the family on July 4, 2019 at Better Hope (North) ECD.

Police said the motive of the murder was robbery and not an execution.

Police information technology experts had enhanced security camera footage of the gunmen who fled the scene after killing the Latchmans.

An autopsy performed on Aaron Latchman revealed that he sustained multiple gunshot injuries while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury. The man was shot thrice during a scuffle in his yard.

The bandits appeared to have been familiar with Aaron Latchman’s routine and were reportedly waiting near his home.