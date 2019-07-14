Lord and Shun star in Canada’s club cricket competition

GCC’S SECOND-division captain Devon Lord and GNIC all-rounder Ryan Shun starred with ball and bat to propel the Red Star Cricket Club to victory in the Etobicoke and District 50-Over Cricket League on Saturday at Caledonia Park, in Toronto, Canada.

Both local-based Guyanese cricketers, they travelled up for the league, which runs until the end of October.

For Lord, this is his second year playing for Red Star, while Shun is playing for the first time this season.

The GNIC cricketer has had a relatively good run outside of Guyana, given that he did well for the Munroe Road Cricket Club in a premier two league in Trinidad earlier this year.

Lord played two previous games, prior to last Saturday’s victory, but he batted late and did not get the opportunity to bowl. Shun, on the other hand, played his second game on Saturday and has looked solid with the bat so far, given that he followed up his 47, over a week ago, with 63 not out two days ago.

In their clash against Melbourne CC, Red Star won the toss and reached 158-2 off of 34 overs before rain ended the innings prematurely.

Shun, batting at number three, led the attack. He struck four fours and three sixes in a top score of 63 not out.

In reply, Lord made light work of the middle order. The left-arm spinner finished with 4-30 from six overs.

The GCC cricketer was also outstanding with the ball in the league last year, after finishing with a team high 24 wickets.