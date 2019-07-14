Leaders must act in the interest of free, fair and credible elections

Dear Editor:

THE CCJ in its consequential orders has challenged Guyana’s political leaders to act in accordance with the Constitution and within the requirements of what it has ruled to be a valid NCM. Our leaders must act at this stage, not in the interest of winning the next election, but in the interest of a free, fair and credible election in the shortest possible time.

After putting in place arrangements for a credible election, their political campaigns must be designed to win the next election. It is their political campaigns, not the electoral process that must be designed to win elections.

Regards

Wesley Kirton