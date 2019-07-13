Porter remanded for simple larceny

PRINCIPAL Magistrate Faith McGusty, on Friday July 12, 2019, remanded a 43-year-old porter to prison for simple larceny.

Monaf Boodhoo of Essequibo Coast, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court and denied that, on Wednesday July 10, 2019, at Robb Street, Bourda, he stole a black handbag worth $7,500 which contained $242,000 cash and documents, a total of $249,500, property of Lowona Bratt.

Police prosecutor Annalisa Brummel told the court that, on the day in question, the virtual complainant (VC) fell asleep at the location mentioned above.

However, the VC woke after she felt someone pulling on her handbag and saw that it was Boodhoo, who is known to her.

Brummel told the court that Boodhoo snatched the handbag and made good his escape. The VC reported the matter to the Alberttown Police Station and Boodhoo was arrested.

The prosecutor objected to Boodhoo being granted his pre-trial liberty citing the nature and penalty attached to the charge.

Magistrate McGusty ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded Boodhoo to prison until August 2, 2019.