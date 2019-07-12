Prime Minister’s Cup confirmed for November 1-3

THE Prime Minister’s T20 Cup has been confirmed for November 1-3, and will consist of three categories namely Over-45, Over-50 and Open with matches to be played at venues in Georgetown. The Over-50 tournament will be played for the first time.

Chronicle Sport was reliably informed that, while no entrance fee is required, teams will be asked to make a deposit of $60 000 as collateral for their participation in the tournament and this will be refunded after the preliminary round matches on the second day of the competition.

Teams are urged to secure their spots as early as possible since only the first eight teams registered in each of the categories will be accepted.

Teams will be required to submit an ID photo of their list of 15 players which will be used for a database of the players.

Following the semifinals on November 2, the finals will be held on November 3 at Everest CC, commencing with the over-50 category from 10:00hrs. This will be followed by the Over-45 final from 13:30hrs while the Open final will be played under lights from 18:00hrs.

Regal Masters and Speedboat are the defending champions in the Over-45 and Open categories respectively.

Registration forms can be uplifted at Regal Stationery and Computer Centre, 69 Seaforth Street, Campbellville, and teams can contact the GSCL Inc. on 225-4802 or 226-4205.