NSC bestows medal to Archery Guyana’s Robert Singh

NATIONAL archer Robert Singh has been bestowed with a golden medal of appreciation from the National Sports Commission.

At a mid-morning presentation ceremony, organised by NSC in honour of Archery Guyana’s performance at the recently concluded 3rd Annual Caribbean Beginners and Developmental Championships, held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Guyana’s sole representative archer, Robert Singh, secured medals in all of the events and was honoured with the Gold Medal of Acknowledgement for outstanding achievement at an International Sporting Event by the Director of Sport Mr Christopher Jones.

These events saw contestants from eight countries: Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Colombia, British Virgin Islands, St Kitts & Nevis, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago and Guyana.

The Championships were organised as a stepping-stone to prepare for World tournaments and games for Caribbean archers who have not competed in a world-ranking event.

Present at the ceremony were Secretary-General Mrs Vidushi Persaud-McKinnon and Head coach/Director of Archery Guyana Mr. Nicholas Hing.