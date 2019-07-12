John set to defend P&P 11-race cycling title today

THE country’s top wheelsmen will return to the inner circuit of the National Park, Thomas Lands today, when they go head-to-head for the crown in the 19th edition of the P&P Insurance 11-race cycling programme, organised by cycling coach Hassan Mohammed.

Recently crowned National champion Jamual John was the winner of last year’s main event in one hour 16 minutes 51 seconds but will be faced with stern challenges in retaining the title in the 35-lap feature Schoolboys and Invitational event.

Romello Crawford, Michael Anthony and Briton John will be the leading challengers as they are all in form and will be looking for bragging rights in the case of possibly beating the National champion.

There will be events for BMX riders, Masters and Juvenile/Junior racers before the feature event.