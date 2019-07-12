Driver in Cullen fatal crash slapped with three charges, granted bail

LUCK was on the side of 32-year-old Chateram Gooray of Lot 4 Henrietta, when he appeared before Magistrate Esther Sam on Tuesday at the Anna Regina Magistrate’s Court to answer to charges stemming from a fatal accident on Sunday.

He was slapped with causing death by dangerous driving charge, failing to render assistance to an injured person and driving under the influence of alcohol. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted $300,000 for causing death by dangerous driving. He was placed on $5000 bail for the DUI charge and $20,000 for failing to render assistance to the injured person.

The charges alleged that on July 7, around 07:00 hours, he drove motor hire car HB 6973 in a dangerous manner causing the death of Premnarine Rampersaud. The matter will call again on August 15 at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court.

Meanwhile the post mortem examination conducted on 32-year-old Rampersaud revealed that he died as a result of multiple injuries. The autopsy was performed Tuesday morning by Government Pathologist, Dr. Nehaul Singh.

According to police reports, the car was proceeding south along the eastern section of the roadway when the driver lost control and collided with a tree. Rampersaud sustained most of the injuries while Fazil Salim, another passenger, of Lot 26 Anna Regina, suffered a broken leg.