Cousins lead QC to emphatic 10-wicket victory in Sir Garfield Sobers Cricket  

… Persaud slams unbeaten century, Jaikaran left on 99 not out

QUALITY stroke-plays by the opening pair of Navindra Persaud and Brandon Jaikaran (who incidentally are cousins) propelled Queen’s College to their second straight victory when action continued on Thursday in the Sir Garfield Sobers International Schools Cricket Competition in St Michael, Barbados.

The 10-wicket win against St Mary’s College of Trinidad and a wash-out clash on Friday against Foundation School from Barbados have pushed the Guyanese school to an unbeaten run in their opening week. In total the side have 12 points from four games, after two wins and two no results (due to rain) in Zone A.

In Zone B, Guyana’s other school team, the Business School, lost their first week of matches.

LATEST WIN



QUEEN’S College won the toss on Thursday against St Mary’s College and opted to bowl. The Trinidadian side manoeuvred their way to 226-4 in their allotted 40 overs.

QC captain Persaud, who was away on national U-17 duties last year when the school participated in the tournament, led the attack with the ball. He spun his way to 2-33 from eight overs while fellow off-spinner Vickash Jaikaran grabbed 1-34 from seven overs.

In reply, it was all Persaud and Brandon Jaikaran (no relation to Vickash). The pair, who have been playing cricket together for years, batted with composure and confidence. Persaud struck 12 fours in an unbeaten score of 105, while Jaikaran caressed the boundary eight times in his unbeaten 99.

Sixteen-year-old Jaikaran looked set to also make his century, given that he was on 99 with the side three runs short of a win.

The Trinidadian bowler delivered the ball down the leg side and Jaikaran thought he had a touch, so the Guyanese pair took off for two, but the umpire then called a wide, which ended the game.

CRITCHLOW’S HALF CENTURY

Also on Thursday the Business School, who have been struggling with the bat, lost to 360 Cricket Academy from Australia – the finalists of last year’s competition.

Business School were routed for 141 in 37.2 overs; only Akeem Critchlow with 55 and bowling all-rounder Tathesh Shivrattan with 41 defied the bowling.

In reply, 360 Cricket Academy reached the target (142-3) in 29.1 overs.

Shivrattan spun his way to 2-30.

The two teams will have today and tomorrow off before they get back into action on Monday.

Business School will tackle Queen’s Park Cricket Coaching School (T&T), while QC will also face a Trinidadian team, when they meet Fatima College.