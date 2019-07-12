Buzzing this weekend

YESSS! It’s that time of the week, people, when we do our best to keep you in the loop with what’s ‘buzzing’ in and around Guyana.

TODAY

**To start the ball rolling, Set 4 Life Entertainment presents “Escape Fridays” at District Ultra Lounge this and every Friday. Enjoy Heineken specials, music by Guyana’s top DJs, and ladies FREE before midnite.

**Too tame for your liking, then how about getting all dolled up as your favourite animated character and heading up to UG, where the Guyana Animation Network Inc’s 4th Annual Summer Camp “Animated Experience” will be in full session at the ELT Building.

And if that doesn’t cut it, there’s always the Pegasus poolside’s Ignite Bar and Grill where, every Friday and Saturday, it’s fun, food, and entertainment time!

TOMORROW

**Pulse Entertainment presents the juiciest party of the year, “Body Shots”, at the Palm Court. Enjoy FREE Barcardi body shots and Bacardi bottle specials all night. Admission: $2000 (Early bird, just $1500)!

**This Saturday it’s “Soca is My Energy Vol II”, featuring the party king, DJ Energy, at the District Ultra Lounge. Enjoy Johnny Walker bottle specials all night!

**Bristol Promotions presents, “Bikini Boxxing” at the La Familia Parking Lot (on Aubrey Barker Road, in ‘South’). It’s going to be lots of fun, excitement and entertainment, with the best female boxers in bikini, the best DJs in Guyana and a special referee: comedian “Loli’). Admission: $1000 (VIP $5000).

**The Platinum Auto Expo 2nd Edition at the National Stadium. Catch a live performance by Steven Ramphal; music by Travelers Sound and Lexus Blingerz passing through. Admission: $1000.

**It’s time to show off your talent. Aracari Resort presents Karaoke and Dance this and every Saturday. Enjoy karaoke, dance and dinner, featuring Reyaz Rafeek and Group.

SUNDAY

**Miss India Guyana and Oasis Café present “High Chai”, a fundraiser in aid of Miss India Guyana’s trip to Mumbai to represent Guyana at the pageant there. Head out for a worthy cause and be entertained with an exquisite display of fashion music and more at the Oasis Café. Tickets: $3000 (includes chai and snacks).

**The University of Guyana presents its 3rd annual go-kart fundraising event, “Race for Pace” at the GMRSC Ground, in aid of the Student and Staff Support Fund. There’s going to be ladies vs men, alumni vs students, city vs out-of-the-city, and many more exciting races. Admission: Free.

**Marvelous Entertainment presents the re-launch of Marvelous Sundayz at its new location, 592 Spot and Night Club (John and Norton Streets, Werk-en-Rust). Ladies free all night. Music by Stereo Sonic, Fusion and Boom DJs.

**G-Money, in association with Leprechaun Entertainment, present Summer Sundays at Club Privilege (Main Street, Georgetown). Free entry for first 50 ladies. Throwback music and finger foods. Music by One Drop from NY, DJ Denzil, Selector Dexter and a special guest DJ and one-man band.