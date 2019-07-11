Opposition seeking clarity on matters surrounding selection of GECOM chair nominees

ONE day after a meeting with representatives of President David Granger in the discussion of the selection of a new Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairman, representatives of the Leader of the Opposition are formally seeking clarification on matters discussed.

On July 9, 2019, the President, through his representatives, had shortlisted four of the 11 names submitted by the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, for consideration for the nomination and appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

Five names were rejected while two are under “active consideration”.

This was disclosed by Director General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, after exiting the meeting held at Castellani House and the same was repeated in a release to the media from the Office of the Opposition Leader.

Then, on July 10, Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira wrote Director- General at the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon, in request of several clarifications required by today, June 11, 2019, at 12 noon.

They requested interpretations of meaning of the terms “no objection”, “tending towards acceptability” and “short listed” which they say were used to categorise the list of 11 names submitted by the Opposition Leader.

They also requested clarification on whether the names placed in the above categories are “not unacceptable” to the President as required by the Constitution for arriving at a list of six eligible persons for the post of GECOM Chair.

Teixeira stated that Opposition representatives were also informed that another two on the list were singled out as being “pending/under active consideration” and they require clarifications for this too.

“In the circumstances, we now enquire of the meaning and purport of these terminologies; before whom are these names pending, under whose consideration are they active — the President or his representatives — and are these names ‘not unacceptable’ to the President?” she wrote.

The Opposition representatives also wish to know whether the decision to reject the five names and the reasons given for these came from the President or his representatives.

Teixeira stated: “We must emphasise that if the views expressed at the meetings are those of the President’s representatives and not of the President, and therefore, names ‘hammered out’ at these engagements are still required to obtain the acceptability of the President, then these engagements would have been, largely, futile, if not perfunctory.”

She indicated that the response given will be conveyed to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) before July 12, 2019, when the Court is expected to make Consequential Orders on written submissions in relation to the GECOM Chair and the no-confidence vote matters.

The Chief Whip also stated that the responses received may also determine whether engagements between the representatives will continue or whether they will recommend reverting to engagements between the President and Opposition Leader.