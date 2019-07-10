Three arrested after armed robbery in Recht-door-Zee

POLICE arrested three of five suspects following an armed robbery at Recht-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara, on Monday.

Prompt response by ranks of an anti-crime patrol in ‘D’ Division (West Bank/Coast/East Bank Essequibo) at 19:00hrs resulted in the apprehension of the three suspects and the recovery of almost all of the stolen items.

Reports indicate that the 27-year-old woman of ‘A’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, was in company of two others walking along the Recht-door-Zee Public Road when they were accosted by the suspects.

She was relieved of her jewellery, cash and phone. The suspects, who were armed with cutlasses and a handgun, fled the scene but about 30 minutes later three of them were arrested in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara, with the stolen items.

Efforts are being made to arrest the other suspects; those in custody are all residents of Charlestown, Georgetown.