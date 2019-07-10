Paiwomak Warriors FC crowned champions

LETHEM: Paiwomak Warriors FC prevailed over Tabatinga FC by a 3-2 margin following kicks from the penalty spot, to be crowned champions of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA)/Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (GBTI) U-13 Championship last Saturday at the St Ignatius ground, Lethem.

At the end of the allotted 20-minute match and 10-minute extra-time, the teams were tied one-all with goals from Matrim Martin for Tabatinga FC and Glensford Peterson for Paiwomak Warriors, after which penalty kicks had to be taken.

Final scorers for Paiwomak Warriors were Peterson, Josh Glasgow and Guy Moses while Martin and Reyes Williams made their mark for Tabatinga FC.

The finals followed the two semi-final action matches between Tabatinga FC and Basin FC, and Paiwomak Warriors FC and Gladiators FC with Tabatinga FC and Paiwomak Warriors FC each winning by a 2-0 margin.

Scorers in the first semi-final were Reyes Williams in the 15th minute and Matrim Martin in the 18th minute while the second semi-final saw Nathan Alcides scoring an own goal in the 12th minute giving Paiwomak the lead and Glendsford Peterson extending that lead in the 16th minute for the eventual victors.

The results of the preliminary matches were as follows:

1st match: Tabatinga FC 3-0 Kanuku Warriors

Scorers: Stephon Sprosta 16th, Matrim Martin 12th, and Reyes Williams 5th

2nd match: Basic FC 1-0 Titans FC

Scorer: Deago Dookram 6th

3rd match: Paiwomak Warriors 3 – 0 Shiriri FC

Scorers: Nicodemus Sandy 6th, Glensford Peterson 7th & 9th

4th match: Gladiators FC 1-0 Flash FC

Scorer: Nathan Alcides 17th