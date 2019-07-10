One confesses to moneychanger, daughter’s murder

ONE of six suspects in police custody has confessed to knowledge of and participation in the murder of moneychanger, Aaron Latchman and his 18-year-old daughter, Arianna, last Thursday.

Police information technology experts had enhanced security camera footage of the gunmen who fled the scene where they killed the businessman and his daughter at their Better Hope, East Coast of Demerara home, during a robbery.

The force has video enhancing software which enables investigators to enhance CCTV images that are of poor quality.

Some of the suspects in police custody include a 44-year-old called “Rastaman” of Agricola, East Bank Demerara, who was caught with the car used during the robbery; a 37-year-old vendor of Sophia called “Redman”; a 25-year-old labourer of Parika called “Marko”; and a 28-year-old of East Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

Police are also hunting for the owner of the Toyota 212 motorcar that is in police custody since the killers escaped in the car with an undisclosed sum of cash.

Warheads retrieved from the slayed father and daughter confirmed that the killers had used pistols.

An autopsy performed on Latchman revealed that he sustained multiple gunshot injuries while his daughter sustained a single gunshot injury. He was shot thrice during a scuffle in his yard.

The bandits appeared to have been familiar with the moneychanger’s routine and were reportedly waiting near his home.