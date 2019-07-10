Moruca woman bled to death, autopsy finds

AN autopsy performed on the remains of Cynthia Cozier, who was killed Wednesday last in Moruca, North West District (NWD) revealed that she died of hemorrhage and shock due to cut wounds to the neck and back.

The autopsy was done on Tuesday. Villagers of Moruca, NWD were left in disbelief as Cozier’s brother went out of control and chopped her to death while leaving another sister and his eight-month-old niece hospitalised.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Her sister, 25-year-old Beverly France and her toddler sustained chops to their bodies. France and the baby are being treated at the Suddie Public Hospital.

The 50-year-old Cynthia Cozier lived at Yabakabra, Mariahaba Island, Moruca.

Based on reports received, at about 13:00hrs on Wednesday last, the 28-year-old suspect, who is suspected to be of unsound mind, and his siblings were involved in an argument at their home.

As the argument escalated, the suspect armed himself with a cutlass and attacked Cozier and France.

Cozier reportedly received most of the chops to her head and upper body. The baby that was in the room when the man carried out the brutal attack was also chopped.

After the chopping spree, the suspect made good his escape, leaving the three injured.

However, one of the sisters managed to raise an alarm and residents ran to their rescue.

France and her son’s conditions are said to be stable.