DAVID Rollox, 37, appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was fined $62,000 by Magistrate Clive Nurse for several traffic offences.
The offences with which he was charged are:breach of his road service licence; failing to wear his seat belt while driving; failing to stop at a stop sign and operating his minibus without a conductor.
Mini-bus driver fined $62,000 for traffic offences
