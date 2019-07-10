Miner stabbed to death at Puruni Landing

A miner was stabbed to death Tuesday while imbibing alcohol at the Puruni Landing, Mazaruni River, Region Seven.

Dead is 22-year-old Errol ‘Glasgow’ Thomas of Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD). The police have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Reports indicate that between midnight and 2:30hrs, Thomas and a group of men were imbibing alcohol at Puruni Landing when and argument broke out between him and the suspect.

The argument escalated into a scuffle during which the suspect allegedly armed himself with a broken bottle and stabbed Thomas several times to the throat and neck.

Thomas reportedly collapsed and died almost immediately while the suspect escaped from the scene and went into hiding.

Thomas’ body was taken to the Bartica Hospital Mortuary where it is awaiting an autopsy.