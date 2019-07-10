Is more domestic rugby is needed?

CAPTAIN of Guyana’s Sevens Rugby team Jamal Angus, head coach Claudius Butts and Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) president Peter Green agreed that Guyana’s rugby, more so the shorter format, needs a complete overhaul, and more domestic tournaments.

Guyana finished sixth in the eight-team Rugby Americas North (RAN) Sevens Championship – a tournament they’ve won seven times, as recent as 2016, while playing in both the 2017 and 2018 finals, where they narrowly lost to Jamaica both times.

“We have to go back to our domestic rugby; we have to get more domestic games and to prepare for a high-level tournament, we need high-level games,” said Butts, who is regarded as one of the best wingers to ever play the game in the Caribbean.

Guyana conceded 79 points and just scored 26 of their own on the opening day of the 2019 Ran Championship, going down to Trinidad and Tobago 7-19, Cayman Islands 12-14 and 7-42 to Jamaica.

By virtue of finishing at the bottom of the table in Pool B, Guyana went on to face the undefeated Canadians in the quarter-finals on the second day where they were beaten 47-5.

The result against Canada meant that Guyana will later on day two, play Trinidad and Tobago again in the Plate semi-finals.

Guyana picked up their lone win of the tournament with a 17-12 victory over the Twin Island Republic. In the Plate Final, Guyana were once against beaten by the Cayman Islands, this time going down 10-21.

According to Butts, age played a major role in the team not doing well, with Richard Staglon, Peabo Hamilton, Dominic Lespierre, Vallon Adams, Ryan Gonsalves, Avery Corbin and Dwayne Schroeder being part of the programme for years.

“One thing I know about Guyana and Guyana Rugby is that over the years, we always find a way to bounce back. All of the players recognised what happened, what were our mistakes and what we need to do to get back at that level,” Butts reasoned.

Meanwhile, Angus told reporters that he understands that the team is going through a difficult phase, adding, “When you sign up for Rugby, we know what we signed up for. Everybody on the team has the same goal. We may go about it differently but our goal is to represent Guyana and do it proudly.”

Guyana will turn their attention to the Pan Am Games, where they qualified, along with Jamaica, as RAN’s representatives.